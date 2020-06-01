A Hollis father and son were arrested less than a week after police responded to the father's home for reports he repeatedly spun a Ford Mustang's wheels and blared the horn.
Police told Steve Ducharme, 47, to stop making the noise and left the Truell Road home the evening of May 24, only to receive calls from neighbors two hours later that the tire-spinning and horn-blowing had resumed.
"When officers arrived they observed the rear tires to a Ford Mustang parked in the driveway had been destroyed as a result of the spinning and could still smell burnt rubber in the air," police said in a news release on Monday.
Police said Ducharme walked away from officers on their second trip to the house, entered his home and refused to come to the door when officers tried to speak to him.
An arrest warrant was issued for Ducharme, charging him with disorderly conduct and resisting detention, both misdemeanors.
On Saturday, two officers saw Ducharme driving on Silver Lake Road. He was stopped and placed under arrest on the warrant without incident.
The officers had agreed for a family member of Ducharme's to remove his vehicle. When his son, Kyle Ducharme, 24, showed up police determined he had a 2019 arrest warrant out of Goffstown.
The junior Ducharme was arrested; he faces a charge of manufacture of an infernal machine, a misdemeanor.
Both Steven Ducharme and Kyle Ducharme were released on personal recognizance bail.