A former national security journalist for ABC News pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses Friday, and the federal prosecutor whose office handled the matter issued a rebuke of media reports last year that implied the reporter was being targeted in connection with his newsgathering.

The investigation into James Gordon Meek, an Emmy-winning producer who covered wars, terrorism and major crimes, began with a tip from the file storage company Dropbox about possible illicit material on an account he had registered. The charges in the case had nothing to do with his work as a journalist.