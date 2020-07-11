An Alabama man, who was once a police officer, was arrested Friday on Hampton's C Street.
According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, a warrant for the arrest of Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, of Fort Deposit, Ala., was issued on June 25 from an Alabama court. Davidson, who marshals is a former police officer, was accused of human trafficking, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy.
On Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshals of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force learned Davidson could be in the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. Those marshals relayed the tip to their New Hampshire counterparts, who worked with local law enforcement to apprehend Davidson.
Officers found Davidson's car at an apartment building on C Street in Hampton, and arrested him about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Davidson is being held at Rockingham County jail for an appearance Monday in 10th Circuit Court - District Division - Hampton.
