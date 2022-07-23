A former ATF agent denied during courtroom testimony Friday that a now-deposed leader of the notorious Mongols Motorcycle Club served as a secret source of information for the government during a lengthy legal battle over whether the outlaw group should be deemed a criminal organization.

Club attorneys are seeking a new trial, alleging that former Mongols President David Santillan was secretly a government “rat” who served as a confidential informant for a then-agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a 2019 criminal trial against the motorcycle club that played out at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana.