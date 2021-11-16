A former Salem bank manager has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing more than $560,000 from his bank using the accounts and identities of dead customers.
Kazi Pervez, 42, of Methuen, Mass., was convicted of bank fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case.
Pervez, who pleaded guilty last March, was also ordered to forfeit $454,730 for restitution.
According to court documents, Pervez was working at a branch of Santander Bank in Salem in 2016 and 2017 when he devised a scheme to defraud the bank.
Pervez opened bank accounts or directed other bank employees to do so, using the identities and personal information of deceased customers, authorities said. He then withdrew funds from the accounts that exceeded the balance of those accounts and “used his authority as branch manager to authorize the overdraft from the account,” court documents said.
Pervez also identified inactive accounts of dead customers and transferred more than $450,000 to accounts at other banks, or used the funds to pay his bills, authorities said.
John Farley, acting U.S. Attorney, called what Pervez did a “significant breach of trust.”
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.