A Bedford man indicted on charges he allegedly raped a Seabrook teen in 2017 is a former employee of the Bedford school district, officials said in a statement.

Curran Shane, 32, was arrested in August and recently indicted in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges of aggravated sexual assault and felonious sexual assault of a 15-year-old Seabrook girl. The alleged offenses date back to between Jan. 1 and May 19 of 2017.