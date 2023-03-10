Francisco Severo Torres looks on in this undated handout picture

An ex-bouncer from Exeter was the first person to grab the man accused of attacking a flight attendant on a plane heading to Boston, throwing the suspect down to the ground and helping restrain him from hurting anyone else on the chaotic United flight.

“I just have a hard time allowing someone to assault a flight attendant,” Jeff Neil, 52, told the Herald on Thursday, recalling what happened on Sunday’s flight from Los Angeles to Boston Logan International Airport.