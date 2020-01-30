BRENTWOOD -- A judge found former Brentwood fire chief William Campbell not guilty of drunken driving Thursday after a trial in a criminal case that resulted from a crash in Fremont in 2018.
Campbell, who is also a Nashua fire lieutenant, did not take the stand to testify at the two-hour trial, but Brentwood Circuit Court Judge Polly Hall found Fremont police had failed to prove that he was drunk when his pickup truck crashed into a car on Oct. 5, 2018.
Campbell, 50, resigned from his fire chief’s position in January 2019 in the wake of his arrest. At the time, he said he could no longer do the job because his driver’s license was suspended after he refused a blood test following the crash.
Police prosecutor Heather Iworsky insisted that police had probable cause to charge Campbell that night, but defense attorney Eric Wilson argued that they lacked evidence.
Campbell was arrested at the scene after his truck crossed the center line and struck a car.
The driver of the car, Jeffrey Goucher, 19, of Newton, testified Thursday that Campbell appeared to be traveling over the speed limit.
“I noticed there was a truck coming at me that was kind of in my lane or drifting into my lane slowly and then when he got up to me, I swerved and then he hit me,” Goucher said.
The impact caused his car to spin into a utility pole. Campbell’s truck also struck a pole and rolled over. Campbell wasn’t hurt, but Goucher’s passenger suffered cuts.
After the crash, Goucher said Campbell climbed out of his truck and came over to apologize.
Neighbor Marvin Weed rushed outside to see what was happening after he heard the crash. He said it was a “miracle” that Campbell made it out of his mangled truck alive.
Weed described Campbell as extremely apologetic and said that he didn’t appear to impaired.
While he had told police that Campbell looked like he was in a “daze” and a “fog,” Weed testified that he thought it was more because he was in shock from the accident.
“He just seemed like a man that was very remorseful for the accident he just caused,” Weed said.
Fremont police officer Kurtis Boissonneault was the arresting officer who determined that he had probable cause to charge Campbell with driving under the influence.
He testified that Campbell’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy and he smelled of alcohol when the two spoke at the scene. Boissonneault said Campbell stated several times that he was coming home from a funeral at the time.
But Campbell denied he had consumed any alcohol when asked, Boissonneault said.
When he asked Campbell if he would undergo a field sobriety test, Boissonneault said, “He told me that he was not sure what to do … that he wanted to speak to an attorney.”
Boissonneault eventually arrested Campbell, who also refused to submit to a blood test.
Campbell declined to comment after the verdict was announced.