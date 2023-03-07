Former bus driver in Hudson charged with assault students with disabilities By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hudson police patch Hudson Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hudson police have announce the arrest a former bus driver on multiple charges of simple assault on students with disabilities. The 68-year-old woman worked for Durham Bus Co., but is no longer employed there, according to the news release. Her name has not been released. Police Chief Tad Dionne and school district officials will hold a press conference at noon. "Student safety was paramount throughout the investigation," the release reads. The news release did not include any further information and this story will be updated. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Murdaugh jurors say he shouldn't have testified, tears weren't believable Former bus driver in Hudson charged with assault students with disabilities Smuggled smokes: Seizure of illegal tobacco jumps in Massachusetts, NH and R.I. blamed Bedford man gets more than15 years in prison on drug, firearms, witness tampering charges Police: Several Plymouth State students struck by vehicle that left scene in Plymouth {{title}} Most Popular Manchester man charged with bludgeoning man, 83, and stealing his BMW Neo-Nazi Christopher Hood tells judge NH lawyers won’t defend him Brothers who crashed a wedding reception are convicted of beating the groom to death Bedford man gets more than15 years in prison on drug, firearms, witness tampering charges They thought loved ones were calling for help. It was an AI scam. Seabrook woman charged with drug trafficking after found asleep in car NH man gets jail time after road rage incident Police: Several Plymouth State students struck by vehicle that left scene in Plymouth A love triangle ends in a murder; trial in Manchester court becomes a whodunnit Prisoner at Rockingham County jail charged with Maine double homicide Request News Coverage