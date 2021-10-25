A former star soccer player at Central High School in Manchester died from a gunshot wound to the back at Derryfield Park over the weekend, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has confirmed.
The body of Thamba Mbungu, 20, was found about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the park. Authorities have ruled the death a homicide.
Tributes to Mbungu have appeared over multiple social media platforms.
“The New Hampshire Soccer community mourns the loss of one of its own,” wrote the New Hampshire Soccer Association.
In 2018, United Soccer Coaches named Mbungu the high school state player of the year.
In August 2019, Mbungu was among 70 selected for the New England Revolution Academy squads. Revolution Academy is the only fully-funded, professional youth development program in New England.
A college recruiting profile for Mbungu showed his passion for the game.
“I wish to play college soccer and strive in the classroom to succeed at the next level in life,” he wrote on ncsasports.org. “Soccer is my life, I love the sport. My engine never runs out when it comes to game time and most importantly when it's time to train.”
On Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office worked alongside Manchester police to investigate Mbungu's death. Authorities at the time would only say the death was suspicious.
Mbungu’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.