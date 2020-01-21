CLAREMONT -- The former Valley Regional doctor charged with four felonies for allegedly having sex with a patient is seeking a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors, according to documents filed in court.
Eric Lee Knight, 52, is scheduled for a March trial in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Each count is a special felony and carries a potential 10- to 20-year prison sentence.
The trial was supposed to start next month until his attorney, Richard Guerriero, requested the delay.
“The parties have had renewed discussions regarding a possible negotiated disposition,” Guerriero wrote. “However, those further negotiations will require additional time and the presentation of additional information by the defense to the State.”
Knight has maintained through court filings that his relationship with his patient was consensual, and Guerriero filed a motion late last year seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the sex between Knight and the woman was not a criminal matter.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway countered in his objection to that motion that Knight used his position as a doctor to force the woman to have sex with him, feeding her prescription painkillers as part of his effort to keep her under control.
The woman "was at his mercy to prescribe medications she was desperate to obtain and dependent upon,” Hathaway wrote. “If she reported the defendant’s sexual conduct, she believed her suffering would be magnified.”
Hathaway’s motion noted dozens of prescriptions for pain medicine, like opioids, that Knight prescribed for the alleged victim, some of them overlapping, according to Hathaway's motion. Knight was arrested in 2018, months after the New Hampshire Board of Medicine suspended his license following a state investigation.
The state investigation started in May 2017 when Knight self-reported to the board that he had had sexual relations with a female patient and that he had checked himself into an out-of-state treatment program, according to the board's order.
In June 2017 he was terminated by Valley Regional, and he disclosed to the board in July of that year that he had had sex with two patients, according to the order. The second patient had a relationship with Knight in 2013 to 2014 before they mutually broke it off, according to the order.