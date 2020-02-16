CLAREMONT -- George Caccavaro, the former mayor charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled Stevens High School student, is facing new criminal charges connected to the case.
Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Christine Hilliard recently filed two charges of simple assault against Caccavaro, adding to the two sexual assault charges he already faces. The previous charges and the new charges list the same alleged victim.
Caccavaro turned himself in to Claremont police in October on two counts of sexual assault. Caccavaro was fired from his job as a special education aid at Stevens High School after the Feb. 5, 2019, incident in which he allegedly assaulted the victim.
According to records filed in 5th Circuit Court in Newport, Caccavaro is due to appear for a status conference on Tuesday. He had been seeking a plea agreement to settle the case before the new charges were filed.
Caccavaro, 78, reportedly admitted that what he did to the non-verbal student was wrong, and that he experienced sexual feelings, according to the Claremont police affidavit. “Did I do it because my 18-year-old libido came back?” Caccavaro reportedly said during the interview, according to police. “It felt good and I became the 18-year-old again.”
Caccavaro followed the police interview by sending two emails to Claremont police, stating that he was sorry for what had happened, according to the affidavit. “Obviously I knew that what I did was wrong and self-serving but chose to ignore that fact,” he wrote in one of the emails, according to police.
A judge in 2016 deemed the student incapacitated due to her disabilities, according to court records made part of the police affidavit.
Caccavaro would bring the student, and another special needs student, to a volunteer opportunity off school grounds once a week. It was during one of these off-campus trips on Feb. 5 that Caccavaro was seen by two adult witnesses touching the student in a sexual manner, according to the affidavit. The school was notified, as was a relative of the student. Police were contacted two days later, on Feb. 7, and the investigation started, according to the affidavit.
Caccavaro is a former mayor and former city councilor. He has been a long-time volunteer in the city. He is the former CEO of the Cone-Blanchard machine company in Vermont, and he worked as the business administrator for the Mascoma School District after he retired from that position. He was working as the business administrator for the Newport School District at the time of his arrest. He is no longer employed by the Newport district.
According to the affidavit, Claremont school officials expressed concerns about his relationship with the alleged victim as far back as the fall of 2018. Sometime before the 2018 Christmas break, high school staff saw Caccavaro kissing the student, according to the affidavit.