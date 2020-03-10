George Caccavaro pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of simple assault after prosecutors agreed to drop the two counts of sexual assault against the former Claremont mayor.
Caccavaro spoke minimally during the hearing held in the Newport District Court while he pleaded guilty to the charges. The guilty plea, and the state’s agreement to drop the sexual assault charges, are part of a negotiated deal. Judge Bruce Cardello said the case will be continued to May for sentencing. Each conviction has a maximum jail term of one year.
Prosecutors brought the new simple assault charges against Caccavaro last month, in anticipation of the plea agreement. One simple assault count accuses Caccavaro of squeezing the buttocks of the victim without her consent, a young woman with developmental disabilities. The other count charges him with thrusting his hips into her pelvis, also without her consent.
The victim in the case is a special needs student at Stevens High School where Caccavaro had been working as a paraeducator.
Caccavaro, 78, is a former mayor, city councilor, and long-time volunteer in Claremont. He is the former CEO of the Cone-Blanchard machine company in Vermont, and he worked as the business administrator for the Mascoma School District after he retired from that position. He was working as the business administrator for the Newport School District at the time of his arrest in October. He is no longer employed by the Newport district.
New Hampshire’s Probation and Parole Department will now conduct a pre-sentence report on Caccavaro before his May sentencing.