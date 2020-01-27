NEWPORT -- Former Claremont mayor George Caccavaro, charged with sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled Stevens High School student, is working on a plea agreement, according to court records.
The 78-year-old turned himself in at the Claremont police station in October on two counts of sexual assault. Caccavaro was fired from his job as a special education aid at Stevens High School after the Feb. 5, 2019 incident in which he allegedly assaulted the victim.
According to a motion filed in the 5th Circuit Court in Newport, Caccavaro was granted a six-week delay of a pending status conference.
“This additional time will give the parties opportunity to continue negotiations and possibly resolve outstanding legal issues,” Caccavaro’s attorney George Ostler wrote.
According to a police affidavit, Caccavaro admitted that what he did was wrong, and that he experienced sexual feelings.
“Did I do it because my 18-year-old libido came back,” Caccavaro reportedly said during the police interview. “It felt good and I became the 18-year-old again.”
Caccavaro followed the police interview with two emails to Claremont police, stating that he was sorry for what had happened, according to the affidavit.
“Obviously I knew that what I did was wrong and self-serving but chose to ignore that fact,” he wrote.
The student was deemed incapacitated due to her disabilities by a judge in 2016, according to court records made part of the police affidavit. She is unable to enter into a marriage, get a driver’s license, or testify in court.
Caccavaro would bring the student and another special needs student to a volunteer opportunity off school grounds once a week. It was during one of those off-campus trips on Feb. 5 that Caccavaro was seen by two adult witnesses touching the student in a sexual manner, according to the affidavit.
The school was notified, as was the student’s relative. Police were contacted two days later and the investigation started.
Caccavaro is a former mayor, city councilor, and longtime volunteer in Claremont. He is the former CEO of the Cone-Blanchard machine company in Vermont, and he worked as the business administrator for the Mascoma School District. He was working as the business administrator for the Newport School District at the time of his arrest. He is no longer employed there.
According to the affidavit, Claremont school officials expressed concerns about Caccavaro's relationship with the alleged victim as far back as the fall of 2018.
Sometime before the 2018 Christmas break, high school staff saw Caccavaro kissing the student, according to the affidavit. Caccavaro at the time denied that it was a sexual or romantic kiss, but said she reminded him of one of his granddaughters.