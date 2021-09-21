A former Concord High School teacher who had been charged with several sex crimes earlier this year will plead guilty to one felony.
Joshua Harwood, 36, of Manchester, had been a business teacher at Concord High School, but was fired after his arrest in February.
Police have said that Harwood began a relationship with a Concord High School student in January 2019, when the boy was 16 and Harwood was not teaching at the school. Police said Harwood paid for sex, and for watching the boy perform a lewd act via video.
Each time, police said, he would send payments via Venmo, a mobile payment service. The activity stopped for about a year, according to police, and then resumed in March 2020.
Harwood was hired by the Concord school district in July 2020.
The victim contacted Concord High School officials in December, police said, when he believed Harwood was posing online as a high school student seeking relationships with other teenagers.
Concord school officials took the allegations to the Concord Police Department. Harwood was placed on administrative leave, and was fired after his arrest in February 2021.
In February, Harwood was arrested and charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse images, prostitution involving a minor, possession of child sexual abuse images, endangering the welfare of a child and solicitation to commit sexual contact. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in early February.
Authorities said Tuesday that Harwood used the Concord High School internet to access Grindr, a dating site used by gay, bisexual and transgender people. He appeared to make contact with potential partners while at his desk at school.
In hearings this February, a Merrimack County prosecutor said Harwood had been fired from an earlier teaching job at Southern New Hampshire University for pursuing a relationship with a student.
Harwood was denied bail in February, and has been held in jail since his arrest. A Merrimack County judge denied his requests for release or for a furlough from jail.
On Wednesday, Harwood is to plead guilty to just one felony charge: trafficking in persons. The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
Harwood's attorney and county prosecutors agreed a fair sentence would be between 3 1/2 and 7 seven years in prison, with credit given for the seven months Harwood has spent in jail. Harwood will also receive seven months off his sentence if he completes a treatment program for sex offenders.
Harwood's attorney did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.