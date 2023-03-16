A former Concord police officer agreed to leave law enforcement for good after pleading guilty to violating the state’s Driver Privacy Act Thursday.
In a negotiated agreement, Michael Kosa, 32, of Manchester, pleaded guilty Thursday in 6th Circuit Court, Concord, in a negotiated plea to two counts of violating the Records and Certification law, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
Officials said last July Kosa looked up the name and birthdate of an acquaintance on the State Police Online Telecommunications System (SPOTS), and then knowingly used information obtained from Division of Motor Vehicles records “for a non-law enforcement purpose other than what is authorized by the Department of Safety.”
Two months later, the news release said, Kosa looked up a license plate number connected to the same individual and again used the information for an unauthorized purpose.
As part of the settlement, Kosa agreed to resign from the Concord Police Department, surrender his New Hampshire law enforcement certification, and not seek further employment in law enforcement.
Kosa also was fined $1,200 for each offense, all but $500 of which was suspended for a period of two years.
And he agreed to not contest his placement on a national registry of decertified officers, or on the state’s “Laurie list.”
The AG’s news release said if Kosa violates any of the conditions within two years, the state may seek to impose the suspended portion of his sentence and could bring additional charges.
The case was prosecuted by the AG’s public integrity unit, with assistance from Concord and state police.