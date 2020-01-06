KEENE -- The woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local dental office where she used to work is scheduled to enter into a plea agreement.
Eileen Fletcher is accused of taking payments made to Keene Dentistry and Implants in 2018 while she was an employee there.
A North Walpole woman plans to plead guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the Keene dental office where she once worked.
Eileen Fletcher, 28, of 8 Taylor St., North Walpole, is set to enter into a plea agreement that would see her not go to jail, though she would be required to repay the more than $3,400 she took from Keene Dentistry & Implants where she worked.
Fletcher was scheduled to enter into the plea agreement at a hearing in Cheshire Superior Court this past Monday, but that hearing has been delayed until March, according to court records.
Fletcher is charged with four felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking for the alleged 2018 thefts. Under the terms of the agreement filed in court, Fletcher would plead guilty to one felony count of theft and receive a suspended sentence of a year in jail. She would then be placed on probation for two years and be under order to make restitution to the business, according to court records.
According to an offer of proof filed in the case, the dental practice’s business administrator noticed a shortage in deposits during three months in 2018 -- August, October and November.
Police were contacted and Fletcher reportedly told police that while she was responsible for taking payments from customers, she started keeping the cash paid to the business for herself, according to the offer of proof.
According to court records, Fletcher took $1,295 in August 2018, $596 in October 2018 and $1,576 in November 2018 before an internal financial review caught the problem.
As part of the plea agreement, Fletcher would be barred from contacting her former employer.
