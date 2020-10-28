LACONIA – A former Belknap County deputy sheriff, whose 2016 conviction for raping a female inmate was overturned, has been indicted on three charges of sexually assaulting the same victim nearly a year earlier in another county.
On Oct. 9, the Belknap County Grand Jury indicted Ernest Justin Blanchette, 41, of Pittsfield, on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, the attack occurred on Sept. 18, 2014 at the Belknap County House of Corrections in Belmont.
According to the indictments, Blanchette, who had “direct supervisory authority over” the inmate, 36, coerced her into sexual activity.
If convicted, Blanchette faces a sentence of 7½ to 15 years on each of the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges and 3½ to 7 years on the felonious sexual assault charge.
Four years ago, a Hillsborough County jury convicted Blanchette of aggravated felonious sexual assault for stopping at an abandoned house in Manchester on July 2, 2015, where he coerced the same woman to have sex with him before transporting her to the State Prison for Women in Goffstown.
In 2017, the state Supreme Court reversed that conviction, which delayed the filing of charges against Blanchette in Belknap County.
In its order, the Supreme Court noted that at the time of the sexual assault in Manchester, Blanchette and the victim had known each other from two previous transports in September and November 2014, when Blanchette drove her from the Belknap County House of Corrections to dentist appointments. He allegedly coerced her to have sex “in a secluded area” on the return leg of the first trip.
To sustain the charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault in the Manchester incident, the Supreme Court said the state had to prove that Blanchette abused his authority over the victim while she was incarcerated at the correctional facility where he worked.
The trial judge denied Blanchette’s motion to dismiss the charge, saying the state had “presented insufficient evidence to prove that he was employed by a correctional institution where the victim was incarcerated,” according to the order from the Supreme Court, which sided with Blanchette.