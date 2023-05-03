FILE PHOTO: Trump supporters breach the U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Ahmed Gaber/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — A former FBI agent has been arrested for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and charged with four misdemeanor counts, including unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to court filings.

Jared Wise, 51, who served as an FBI agent and a supervisory agent from 2004 to 2017, was taken into custody on Monday and released home with conditions, according to court filings. Until last June he resided in New Braunfels, Texas, but he has since moved to Bend, Oregon.