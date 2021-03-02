A former driver and mechanic at a Somersworth taxi company pleaded guilty Tuesday to Medicaid fraud charges as part of a scheme involving $20,000 in false billing claims for transportation services that never occurred.
Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young said Tuesday that David Hackney, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to make false claims and conspiracy to commit theft by deception in connection with fraudulent claims for non-emergency medical transportation services provided by Frank’s Taxi between June 2, 2015, and April 30, 2016.
The Strafford County Superior Court sentenced Hackney to 12 months in the Strafford County jail on the charge of conspiracy to make false claims, and ordered him to pay $21,298.14 in restitution to New Hampshire Medicaid.
Hackney was also ordered to serve 2-4 years in state prison on the charge of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, all suspended for five years from his release on the false claims charge, to be imposed consecutively if he fails to remain on good behavior.
Hackney pleaded guilty to conspiring with Edward Donnell, IV, 39, owner of Frank’s Taxi; Donnell’s wife Liudmila Bulatova, 37; and Angelica Soule, 33. Bulatova was also employed by Frank’s Taxi and handled the company’s billing, officials said, while Hackney was a driver and mechanic. Soule was his girlfriend, officials said.
Donnell, Bulatova, and Soule have each been indicted by a Stafford County grand jury on theft, conspiracy, and false claims charges. Donnell was also charged with falsifying and destroying records.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Thomas Worboys in 2019 said the Frank’s Taxi case is “the first transportation case” related to Medicaid fraud officials have seen in New Hampshire.