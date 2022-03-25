A former officer with the Grafton County House of Corrections has been indicted on charges he sexually assaulted female inmates while he worked at the jail in 2019.
Grand juries in both Belknap County and Grafton County recently handed up a total of four indictments against Max Fournier, 24, of East Ryegate, Vt. Three were in Grafton County and one was in Belknap County.
Each of the indictments accuses Fournier of abusing his position to assault the victims. who are identified as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2 and also as inmates of an unnamed “correctional institution” in North Haverhil. North Haverhill is home to the Grafton County Complex, which includes, among other things, the district and superior courts and the county jail.
Tom Elliott, superintendent of the Grafton Department of Corrections, said Fournier had been an employee of the Department from Sept. 1, 2016 until May 2020. He said he could not comment further.
Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the investigation into Fournier, which reportedly began at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department. To avoid a potential conflict, the case was transferred to the Belknap County Attorney’s Office.
Handed up March 17, the Fournier indictments were released Thursday by the office of the Grafton County Superior Court Clerk.
One charge is for felonious sexual assault between July 2019 and Sept. 28, 2019, when Fournier allegedly coerced Jane Doe #2.
The three other charges are aggravated sexual assault on Jane Doe #1.
Felonious sexual assault is a Class B felony, punishable by a prison term of 3 1/2 to 7 years. Aggravated felonious sexual assault is a “special felony” that carries enhanced penalties.