HARRISVILLE — The former administrative and payroll assistant for the Harrisville Board of Selectmen is charged with using the town debit card for herself, according to court records.
Andrea Walker, 38, of Keene, was arraigned Thursday in the Cheshire Superior Court, charged with theft related to the unauthorized purchase of buy beer, wine, cigarettes, toys, and video games, according to the affidavit.
Selectman Jay Jacobs said Thursday he could not comment but confirmed that Walker is no longer employed by the town. Neither is her sister, Angela Hendrickson, who had been Walker’s supervisor as the secretary for the board. Jacobs said Hendrickson's departure was unrelated to Walker’s arrest.
Jacobs went to police early last year after officials in town started noticed debit card activity without receipts. Walker had the card to make small purchases for the office, such as office supplies, according to the affidavit filed by State Police Detective Michael Anger.
Walker had worked for the town for several years when selectmen became suspicious of her debit card activity, according to Anger’s affidavit. Police went through the records and found several instances of Walker using the debit card at Walmart and a 7/11 store in Keene to make purchases for herself, according to Anger.
The bulk of the questionable purchases started in late December of 2018 and were noticed by town officials in January of 2019, according to Anger. There were others in May and November of 2018 at gas stations and grocery stores, according to the affidavit.
At one point in January of 2019, Hendrickson sent several emails to her sister about the debit card, asking her when it would be returned and asking about cash that needed to be returned to the town, according to Anger.
As part of Walker’s duties, she was required to take the cash the town generated from its recycling program and purchase money orders made out to the town, according to Anger’s affidavit. Instead, according to Anger, Walker would keep a portion of the cash for herself. The total amount of money found between the debit purchases and the cash she allegedly kept is $1,699, according to Anger’s affidavit.
State Police were contacted in April of 2019, and police obtained a warrant for Walker’s arrest in July. She was arrested on Jan. 31 of this year. Walker is free on a personal recognizance bail.