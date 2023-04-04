Roy C. McGrath, a fugitive who had been a top aide to Larry Hogan when he was Maryland's governor, died Monday as the result of a confrontation with the FBI in the area of Knoxville, Tenn., his lawyer said. He had been the subject of a 21-day manhunt launched after he failed to show up to federal court in Baltimore.

"The loss of Roy's life is an absolute tragedy, and I think it's important for me to say that Roy never wavered about his innocence," Joseph Murtha said.