A former corrections officer at the Valley Street jail in Manchester was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with assaulting an inmate earlier this year.
Todd Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Mass., turned himself in to police in Manchester on Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an incident at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on Jan. 31.
Gordon is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of witness tampering and one count of criminal threatening.
A former inmate accused a corrections officer of assaulting him while he was being prepared for transport to the New Hampshire State Prison, police said.
Hillsborough County Corrections Superintendent Joseph Costanzo issued a statement saying once his department was made aware of the complaint, he referred the matter to Manchester police, consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-19 and the Attorney
General’s Public Integrity Investigation Policies and Procedures.
Manchester police said they were notified by corrections officials on Feb. 6 involving an allegation of staff misconduct.
Manchester detectives investigated the claim, and police said they identified the corrections officer as Lt. Todd Gordon, and determined that there was probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest.
In a statement, Supt. Costanzo pledged “ongoing cooperation as this unfortunate matter proceeds through the criminal justice system with the goal of safeguarding the care and custody of those committed to HCDOC’s care while balancing the safety and best interests of the staff and the community.”
Gordon was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 26.