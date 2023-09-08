Proud Boys

William “Billy” Chrestman of Olathe (left to right), Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs, Ryan Keith Ashlock of Gardner and Christopher Kuehne, formerly of Olathe, were indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on conspiracy charges and other offenses.

 Neil Nakahodo

A former Kansas City-area Proud Boy charged with multiple felonies for conspiring to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to one count.

Christopher Kuehne, a Marine veteran who lived in Olathe at the time of the riot, entered a guilty plea to obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. His plea hearing was held before Judge Timothy J. Kelly in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.