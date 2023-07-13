A former Keene woman has been indicted in connection with charges she allegedly stole more than $500,000 from her employer between 2015 and 2021, spending the money on flights, a hot tub, and Patriots tickets, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Stephanie Pratt, 38, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud. She was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone in U.S. District Court in Concord for an initial appearance Thursday, after surrendering to authorities.
According to the charging documents, Pratt was the office administrator for a company based in Hinsdale (the company was not identified). As such, she had full access to the company’s finances, including its bank accounts and credit cards with TD Bank, Brattleboro Savings and Loan, and Chase.
Prosecutors allege Pratt stole more than $515,000 from the company between June 2015 and December 2021.
She allegedly accessed the company’s bank account, check book and credit cards to either transfer money to accounts she controlled or make personal purchases from a variety of retailers and companies, such as Amazon, Geico and the Pampered Chef, according to the charging documents.
Prosecutors claim Pratt cashed unauthorized checks to herself and entered them as payments to legitimate vendors in the company’s accounting system. She also allegedly used the company’s credit cards to make unauthorized personal purchases, including for items like plane tickets, a smart TV, a hot tub, Patriots tickets, and various herbs and spices.
Charging documents list the following dates and dollar amounts for purchases allegedly made by Pratt:
April 23, 2019 - $896 Southwest Airlines plane tickets
Sept. 23, 2020 $560.86 Geico Insurance Premium
Nov. 13, 2020 $259.05 Pampered Chef miscellaneous spices and food products
Attempts to reach Pratt for comment Thursday were unsuccessful. It was unclear if she has an attorney.
The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on U.S. sentencing guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.