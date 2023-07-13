A former Keene woman has been indicted in connection with charges she allegedly stole more than $500,000 from her employer between 2015 and 2021, spending the money on flights, a hot tub, and Patriots tickets, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Stephanie Pratt, 38, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud. She was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone in U.S. District Court in Concord for an initial appearance Thursday, after surrendering to authorities.