Two years after being arrested, a former Laconia man has been indicted for the murder of Wilfred Guzman.
Hassan Sapry, 23, was indicted by a state wide grand jury on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
Guzman, 57, was killed on April 18, 2019, in Laconia.
Authorities say Sapry purposely caused the death of Guzman by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times, according to a news release.
Sapry was charged with second-degree “for recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times,” the release reads.
Sapry continues to be held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May 12 in the Belknap County Superior Court.