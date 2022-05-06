A former Londonderry police officer will serve 7 years in prison for the drunk-driving crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.
Tyler Berry, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and falsifying physical evidence in March, was sentenced to a prison term of 7 years, and another 13 years on parole on Friday.
In April 2019, Berry was off-duty from his job as a Londonderry police officer.
According to state police affidavits, witnesses said Berry’s pickup had been weaving in and out of oncoming traffic to pass cars on Route 101 in Amherst.
Then, he crashed head-on into a car. The 21-year-old driver, Sierra Croteau, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.
“Sierra was so thoughtful, compassionate, kindhearted and had the ability to brighten anyone’s day,” her obituary stated. “She always accomplished whatever goals she set for herself, no matter how hard they may have been. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and loved to cook but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.”
Berry resigned from the Londonderry Police Department in May 2019, and his name was added to the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule or “Laurie List” of police officers with credibility questions.
He was charged with aggravated DWI in 2019, and in March pleaded guilty to manslaughter and falsifying physical evidence.
Berry’s attorney, Charles Keefe, said that as a police officer who had responded to crashes, he understood the implications of what he had done.
Keefe added that Berry had not sought to avoid responsibility for Croteau’s death, and had been seeking an agreement with the state. “That speaks to who he is as a person,” Keefe said.
Croteau’s family is also suing Berry in civil court, along with Pipe Dream Brewing and the company that owns the Millennium Cabaret strip club in Bedford, alleging the two bars over-served Berry before he got behind the wheel.