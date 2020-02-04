Former Londonderry teacher sent to prison for role in 'significant' drug trafficking case

BRENTWOOD — A former Londonderry teacher is heading to prison after admitting her role in a drug trafficking operation that a state prosecutor said involved what is believed to be the largest amount of fentanyl seen in a New Hampshire drug case.
Margaret Herrmann, 33, of Londonderry, was sentenced to two to five years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to conspiring with two other men to bring 1,236 grams — or more than 2.7 pounds — of the potentially deadly drug into the state from Massachusetts for resale.
Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill said such a large amount is even uncommon in federal drug cases.
“That’s big for anything in New Hampshire. It’s a significant case. These three who have plead guilty were bringing in a large amount of fentanyl into the state,” he said after Monday’s sentencing in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Herrmann was the first of the trio to be sentenced in the case, which resulted from an investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force that began in May 2019.
Also charged in the case are Joseph Grasso, 37, formerly of Milford, and Trevor Phillips, 27, of Manchester.
Phillips and Grasso have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell a controlled drug charge.
O’Neill said the state plans to seek a 10- to 20-year sentence for Phillips when he’s sentenced on Feb. 10 and 13 to 30 years for Grasso at his sentencing scheduled for March 23.
Timothy Harrington, Herrmann’s defense lawyer, portrayed Herrmann as a victim of the state’s opioid epidemic who had a promising teaching career until she became addicted to prescription drugs and later turned to illegal drugs.
According to Harrington, Herrmann received a degree in education and taught middle school in Londonderry for seven years, but left the position in 2016 because of medical and personal issues.
She continued to work as a substitute teacher in Haverhill, Mass., from 2016 to 2018. In a sentencing memorandum, Harrington said Herrmann left the substitute teaching job in 2018 because of her struggles with substance abuse, which began several years ago as she battled health problems and was repeatedly prescribed oxycodone and OxyContin.
“She couldn’t get herself off so she stayed within this lifestyle,” Harrington said.
Herrmann has not taught since 2018, he said.
While she has sought treatment and relapsed in the past, Harrington insisted that she is committed to recovery.
Herrmann, Phillips and Grasso were arrested in Plaistow on June 26, 2019, after investigators set up controlled drug buys in Kingston and Plaistow.
Harrington sought a 1-1/2- to 3-year suspended sentence, arguing that she played less of a role than Phillips and Grasso.
While her car was used in the drug transactions and she was present, prosecutors said Herrmann didn’t have a connection to the buyer and never personally exchanged drugs or money with the confidential source.
“This defendant’s role is not insignificant,” O’Neill said.
Judge Marguerite Wageling agreed with the state that Herrmann should be sent to prison.
“Sadly, Ms. Herrmann, your story is one of countless that I hear week after week. The difference with your story is that you were helping,” Wageling said, adding that Herrmann was involved in a conspiracy to sell more fentanyl than “pretty much anybody I have seen.”