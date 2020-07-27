MANCHESTER -- A former city cab driver is facing an attempted sexual assault charge after police say he attempted to solicit a 14-year-old boy using a dating app.
Manchester police say on July 22 they received a report that a local cab driver was attempting to solicit a 14-year-old boy on the internet. The driver, identified by police as Kenneth Simard, 34, of Nashua, was allegedly using a dating app to contact the child and his messages “were of a sexual nature,” police said.
Simard has since been fired from his job as a Manchester cab driver, police said.
Simard was arrested on July 26 by Manchester police and charged with two counts of certain use of computer services, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of possession of child sexual abuse images -– attempted, and one count of felonious sex assault -– attempted.
According to police, Simard also has active bail conditions out of 9th Circuit Court - District Division - Manchester for a criminal threatening charge dating back to February 2019. He was also charged with violation of those bail conditions.
Simard was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court North.