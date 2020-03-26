A former Manchester Central football star will serve 46 months in state prison, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.
Police said David Weekly, 24, of Manchester had a loaded 9 mm pistol in his waistband when he was pulled over in January 2019 for driving with his headlights off. Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana in Weekly's car, and more than $1,500 cash in his pockets.
Police later found the gun had been reported stolen in 2018.
Weekly pleaded guilty in December to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In a statement, Manchester police chief Carlo Capano called Weekly a danger to the public. In letters to the court, Weekly's mother and a former teacher describe a young man who lost his way after high school.
"David has expressed to me on many occasions that he is sorry and wishes he would have gone to college or at least learned a trade," wrote Weekly's mother, Nicole Watley, in a letter to the court. "When he and I speak of his future he says he has goals and is going to be a better person."
Though Weekly was a star running back at Manchester Central High School, Watley said he never applied to college. He worried about student loan debt, she wrote, and thought he would struggle with the academic work.
In 2014, the year after he finished high school, Weekly was arrested after police said he drove his brother to a Nashua nightclub, where his brother shot at two men.
Alison Joseph, who worked with Weekly in a dropout-prevention program at Manchester Central said he was kind to other students, respectful and eager to learn. She said she was arranging to place him in a manufacturing training program after he was released from prison for the 2014 arrest. But Weekly was not able to start the program after his arrest in January 2019.