Aiden Davidson was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in federal prison for smuggling goods from the United States to Iran in violation of the U.S. embargo on trade with that country.
According to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray, Davidson’s New Hampshire company — the Manchester-based Golden Gate International LLC — shipped motors, displacement pumps, pumps, valves and other machinery items to Iran.
Prosecutors said Golden Gate shipments left the United States from Savannah, Ga., and went to Turkish companies, one a freight forwarding company just 30 miles from the Iranian border.
The products eventually ended up in Iran.
Davidson, 32, admitted to twice smuggling machinery between 2016 and 2017; one shipment was valued at $100,000, the other at $13,000.
Davidson went by the name of Hamed Aliabadi until he became an American citizen in November 2016.
“The controls on exports to Iran help apply maximum pressure on Iran to end its promotion of instability and terrorism worldwide,” William Higgins, special agent in charge of the Boston field office of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Office of Export Enforcement said in March when Davidson pleaded guilty.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State listed Aliabadi as the member-manager of the Golden Gate with a principal address of 80 Dunbarton Road, Apt. 23. The last year that Aliabadi filed business reports was in 2017, and the business has since been administratively dissolved, according to the website.
He moved from the Manchester apartment to Tenessee in late 2017, Murray’s office said. His current address is listed as Brighton, Mass.
According to court records, federal officials placed tracking devices on Golden Gate shipping containers in Savannah in December 2016 and traced their route through Turkey, Bazagan, Iran, and eventually on to Tehran.