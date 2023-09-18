Allegations that then-Mascenic Regional High School teacher and coach Brandon Kear carried on a sexual relationship with a student for more than a year have prompted a grand jury to hand up a four-count indictment against the 32-year-old Rindge resident.
The indictments are based on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault -- educational institution, circumstances that classify the charges as Class S -- or special -- felonies.
Kear, was a teacher and basketball coach during at least part of the time that the alleged relationship was taking place, according to the dates listed in the indictments.
Indictments are not an indication or proof of guilt, but represent a grand jury's determination that sufficient evidence exists for prosecutors to move forward with a case.
Two of the indictments accuse Kear of engaging in sexual acts with the student in Milford, and the two others allege acts took place in New Ipswich. Of the two in New Ipswich, one allegedly took place within Mascenic High School, and the other "outside of the school."
According to the time frames listed on the indictments, the two acts that allegedly occurred in Milford took place between April 1 and April 30, 2020, while the alleged New Ipswich offenses took place between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021, and between June 1 and June 30, 2021.
According to published reports at the time, Kear took over as head coach of the Mascenic boys basketball team in January 2020, shortly after coach John Langlois stepped down.