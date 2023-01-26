Five former Memphis police officers were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on charges including second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a traffic stop, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by the five police officers. Officials are expected to release bodycam footage of the traffic stop on Friday evening.