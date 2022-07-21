A former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on federal charges stemming from his role in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests around the world against racial injustice, a court spokesperson said.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on charges that he had deprived Floyd of his civil rights and caused Floyd's death during an attempt to arrest him.