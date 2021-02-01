The state's Attorney General's Office on Monday announced the indictment of a former New Durham contractor in a felony theft by unauthorized taking case.
The indictment by a multi-county grand jury indictment accuses Kevin Clague, owner of Clague's Contracting and Design, LLC, 38, of Churubusco, Ind., formerly of New Durham, with one Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
The indictment alleges that between July 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, Clague obtained or exercised unauthorized control over money in excess of $1,500 belonging to a victim identified as K.R.
Back on Sept. 10, a multi-county grand jury indicted Clague on an additional Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking in Belknap County for an alleged theft against another consumer, L.M., related to a contract to build a deck in Alton Bay.
Clague has pleaded not guilty to that charge.
Class A felonies and are punishable by up to 7½ to 15 years in state prison and/or a maximum fine of $4,000 for each charge.