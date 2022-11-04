A federal judge is considering how much time a Gorham man will serve in jail for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Nicholas Hendrix, 35, will be sentenced on Dec. 9. Prosecutors want him to serve two weeks behind bars followed by three years on probation. His defense attorney is asking for no jail time and a year on probation. Hendrix has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.