FILE PHOTO: Michael McMahon, a retired NYPD sergeant working as a private investigator, exits the Brooklyn federal courthouse following the first day of his trial on charges related to a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement known as 'Operation Fox Hunt', in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., May 31, 2023.  

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

NEW YORK - A former New York City police sergeant was convicted on Tuesday by a Brooklyn jury of acting as an illegal Chinese agent by intimidating a U.S.-based fugitive to return to his homeland to face charges.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Michael McMahon, who became a private investigator after retiring from the police force, was hired to surveil New Jersey resident Xu Jin as part of a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement called "Operation Fox Hunt."