D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former NFL star Vince Wilfork, was arrested last month and charged with stealing more than $300,000 in jewelry, including a pair of Super Bowl rings, according to a police complaint released by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office in Texas.
Police allege that Holmes-Wilfork sold 12 items including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and his father's 2001 Miami Hurricanes national championship ring.
Wilfork, who spent most of his 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, helped the team win Super Bowl victories in 2004 and 2014. A former first-round draft pick, he finished his career with the Houston Texans before announcing his retirement in 2017.
Wilfork contacted police about the stolen items on May 10, after a Patriots fan emailed him saying that he came across an individual in a memorabilia group who claimed to have acquired the championship rings, according to the police complaint.
When Wilfork's ex-wife contacted the individual who posted the rings for sale on Facebook, he said his business partner purchased them from Holmes-Wilfork. Police said they found Holmes-Wilfork had also sold eight items to a jewelry store near Houston last March, before unsuccessfully trying to sell the five championship rings and a high school graduation ring to the same store.
Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22. His bond was set at $300,000.
The Wasahington Post's Des Bieler contributed to this report.