A former Grantham man and current resident of Holly Springs, North Carolina, has been indicted on charges he allegedly stole nearly a quarter-million dollars from a charity and gambled away a large amount of the stolen funds at a Massachusetts casino, federal prosecutors said.

Kyle Fisher, 42, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release. Fisher is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court at 11 a.m on May 24.