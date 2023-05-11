A former Grantham man and current resident of Holly Springs, North Carolina, has been indicted on charges he allegedly stole nearly a quarter-million dollars from a charity and gambled away a large amount of the stolen funds at a Massachusetts casino, federal prosecutors said.
Kyle Fisher, 42, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release. Fisher is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court at 11 a.m on May 24.
According to the charging documents, Fisher was the executive director of a charity in Lebanon, where prosecutors say he had full access to the charity’s finances, including its QuickBooks accounting records, PayPal account and bank account.
Online documents and website entries list Fisher as the former executive director of LISTEN Community Services. He resigned from the organization in October 2022.
Between February 2021 and September 2022, prosecutors allege Fisher embezzled more than $230,000 from the charity, writing unauthorized checks to himself and transferring funds from the charity’s PayPal account to his own personal bank account.
For example, in court documents prosecutors allege between about February 2021 and about August 2022, Fisher wrote eight unauthorized checks totaling $32,257.66 to himself, drawn on the charity’s Mascoma Bank account. Prosecutors claim Fisher “concealed the fraudulent nature of these checks by claiming that they were payments to legitimate vendors” which service the charity, court papers show.
Prosecutors claim Fisher also made at least approximately 80 transfers totaling over $200,000 from the charity’s PayPal account to his Mascoma Bank account, after which Fisher would allegedly transfer the funds from his Mascoma Bank account to his Bar Harbor Bank account, prosecutors claim.
To help disguise the transfers, prosecutors allege in court paperwork Fisher created fake invoices and receipts, for example $63,146.00 showing the charity had purchased a large amount of computer equipment from Dell.
Federal prosecutors claim, in total, Fisher allegedly embezzled a minimum of $233,505.67 from the charity, using it “in large part to gamble at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts,” court documents allege.
A wire fraud charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge.