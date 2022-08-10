Penuches (copy)

Owner Chuck Kalantzis prepares a corned beef dinner at Penuche’s Music Hall in this 2020 photo.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A 65-year-old former Florida resident now living in Greece was arrested by law enforcement in Manchester on Wednesday during a visit to attend the funeral of his older brother.

Chuck Kalantzis, owner of the former Penuche’s restaurant on Elm Street, was pulled over near the Second Street interchange off Interstate 293 and placed under arrest, said Gary Fisher, the chief deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.