A former math teacher from Phillips Exeter Academy has been indicted on charges he sexually assaulted a student on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2015.
Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 60, of Newton, Mass., faces three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault alleging that he engaged in a pattern of abuse involving a sophomore student who was under the age of 16 at the time.
Kaminski was fired from Phillips Exeter in April and has denied the allegations.
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway has described Kaminski as a “predator” who took advantage of the teenage girl and repeatedly sexually assaulted her -- in some cases at his campus residence when he was employed by the school.
According to investigators, Kaminski befriended the girl’s family after he had helped her with a disciplinary case at school involving plagiarism.
The alleged victim shared the pain she has endured in text messages between her and Kaminski that were included in an Exeter police affidavit.
In a message from March, she wrote, “I am burdened by memories of my high school experience so frequently. I try so hard to escape from it, but I only recently acknowledged how many of my current negative behaviors stemmed from that time. … I was but a child. And even now, at 20, still extremely young, I realize how young I was at 15, and I cry for myself. I’ve cried many, many tears. You don’t realize how much shame I’ve faced.”
Kaminski responded by writing, “I am so sorry.”
Kaminski is the latest faculty member from the prestigious college preparatory school to face allegations of sexual misconduct involving students in recent years. In some cases, the allegations stemmed from abuse that had occurred decades ago.
The school faced sharp criticism for its handling of some of the cases involving students and faculty.
In 2017, former admissions officer Arthur Peekel, then 74, of Palatine, Ill., was given a one-year suspended jail sentence, fined $1,200, and was required to register as a sex offender for the 10 years for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old prospective student in 1973.
The victim in that case was a 1977 Phillips Exeter graduate who revealed the molestation in March 2016 after the school announced for the first time publicly that former history teacher Rick Schubart was forced to resign in 2011 and had admitted to sexual misconduct with two female students in the 1970s and 1980s.