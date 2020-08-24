EXETER -- A former mathematics instructor at Phillips Exeter Academy faces several charges of sexual assault involving an underclassman at the school, Rockingham County prosecutors announced.
Szczesny Kaminski, 58, turned himself over to Exeter police on Monday to face three felony charges of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to County Attorney Patricia Conway.
In a statement to its academic community, Phillips Exeter said it fired Kaminski in April but held off making an announcement at the behest of police, who where investigating him. As early as 2016 the school had received complaints about boundary violations by Kaminski, but after speaking to the student's family police closed the investigation.
"I want to reassure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," wrote Principal William K. Rawson.
Authorities allege that Kaminski assaulted the student, who lived at the prestigious boarding school, multiple times through 2013 and 2015, when the student was a freshman and sophomore. He also faces three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault.
Phillips Exeter cooperated fully in the investigation, Conway said.
Like other preparatory schools Phillips Exeter has struggled with disclosures, some years if not decades old, of sexual assaults against students by faculty or staff.
Two years ago, the school released detailed disclosures about past faculty crimes, made a heartfelt apology to victims and announced reforms to help prevent future occurrences.
In its letter, Phillips Exeter officials said they also warned Kaminski in 2016 that he would be fired if his behavior continued. They fired him earlier this year after Exeter police reopened the investigation after receiving additional information. They also barred him from campus and all Exeter events.
A heavily redacted 2016 Exeter police report implies that police went as far as contacting the alleged victim's family, but they did not cooperate, calling the instructor a family friend.
The family told police they had spoken to a Phillips Exeter dean about the behavior, but they were surprised to hear that others thought the activity was suspicious.
"I added that it becomes more concerning after having been warned by one's employer not to do certain things and (Redacted) apparently ignored these requests," wrote Detective Patrick Mulholland. "I offered my assistance to look into the matter further or to have their (Redacted) interviewed but they declined," he wrote.
Conway said the majority of the investigation is complete although authorities are following up on loose ends. At this point, she said, she has no informaiton about other potential victims.
"We know that the impact of sexual abuse is especially traumatic when a student is harmed by an adult whome they have had every reason to believe they could trust," Rawson said.
He also said the announcement may cause "secondary harm" to some members of the Phillips Exeter community, but it is important for the school community to be aware of what happened.
Conway said Kaminski is being held in preventive detention and is scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday at Brentwood Circuit Court.