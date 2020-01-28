BRENTWOOD - A former Plaistow man could spend at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to taking photos of a teenage girl while she was showering and sexually assaulting her.
John DeRose, 40, who most recently lived in New Jersey, pleaded guilty Monday to two felony counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images and three counts each of misdemeanor sexual assault and violation of privacy.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling sentenced DeRose to 12 to 24 years in state prison on one of the sexual abuse image charges, but two years of the minimum sentence could be suspended if he successfully completes a sex offender program.
He was also given another 10- to 20-year sentence, which will be suspended for 10 years from the date of his release, on the second sexual abuse image charge.
DeRose was sentenced to an additional two years on the remaining six charges, which will be served at the same time that he’s imprisoned on the other charges.
He was also ordered to pay up to $10,000 in restitution to cover counseling expenses for the victim, who is under 18, for a period of 10 years.
He’s not allowed to have contact with the victim or anyone else under 16 except for his biological son.
DeRose was arrested by Plaistow police last August after an investigation that began when the teenage victim told police she saw DeRose’s cellphone over the shower curtain while she was showering.
County Attorney Patricia Conway said the victim was in agreement with the negotiated plea deal.
“It is the state’s hope that this sentence punishes the defendant for his crimes against a vulnerable child who trusted him. It is also our hope that this sentence serves as a deterrence to this defendant and to anyone else who may consider manufacturing child sexual abuse images and/or sexually assaulting a child. The defendant's actions were despicable and he deserves every day of the sentence in prison that was imposed,” she said.
Conway added that she hopes the sentences “bring about a sense of justice and closure for the young woman who, against all odds, bravely disclosed to the authorities what happened to her. I have no doubt that this intelligent young woman will go on to accomplish wonderful things in her life. The defendant's crimes will not define her.”