Former prison guard charged with falsifying time cards

Mark Hayward

Jun 16, 2022

A former New Hampshire corrections officer has been charged with falsifying time cards and receiving overtime for unworked shifts, authorities say.

Authorities charged Craig A. Come, 34, of Derry, with two felonies -- theft by and attempted theft -- and a misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

His overpayments exceeded $1,500, according to statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.

Come was booked at the Concord police station and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court on July 7.