CONCORD -- A former executive at Saint Anselm College pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to stealing $66,000 from the college over two years.

Renee Crawford, a former assistant vice president of finance, had college checks issued to a company registered in her name, according to records available online through U.S. District Court in Concord. The payment was for logo designs and other work. The company -- NH DESIGNZ -- did no work for the college, according to records.