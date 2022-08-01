CONCORD -- A former executive at Saint Anselm College is expected to appear in federal court Monday and plead guilty to stealing $66,000 from the college over  two years.

Renee Crawford, a former assistant vice president of finance, had college checks issued to a company registered in her name, according to records available on-line through the U.S. District Court in Concord. The payment was for logo designs and other work; the company -- NH DESIGNZ -- did no work for the college, the records say.