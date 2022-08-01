CONCORD -- A former executive at Saint Anselm College is expected to appear in federal court Monday and plead guilty to stealing $66,000 from the college over two years.
Renee Crawford, a former assistant vice president of finance, had college checks issued to a company registered in her name, according to records available on-line through the U.S. District Court in Concord. The payment was for logo designs and other work; the company -- NH DESIGNZ -- did no work for the college, the records say.
Crawford also allegedly used college credit cards for personal spending, including family vacations and theme park tickets.
The thefts took place between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved $66,114. Crawford is charged with theft from a program receiving federal funds, and charging documents note that the Catholic liberal-arts college receives grants and direct student loans from the U.S. Department of Education.
A spokesman for the college, Paul Pronovost, said the college would not comment on the matter.
Under terms of a plea bargain, Crawford is in line for two years of probation, including six months of home confinement, and be responsible for full restitution.
Crawford signed the agreement on July 6, and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court at 2 p.m. to waive indictment and plead guilty to the charges. Judge Landya McCafferty is expected to scheduled a sentencing hearing and order an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.