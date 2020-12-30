After a nearly two-year investigation, the Attorney General's Office has decided not to charge former Salem police chief Paul Donovan in connection with numerous allegations contained in a 2018 audit of the department.
For the first time, the nature of the allegations against Donovan was made public, but specific details remain sealed for now. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey W.R. Ward said in a letter on Wednesday that the office investigated whether Donovan committed the crimes of official oppression and unsworn falsification.
“After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the attorney general has determined that the state could not sustain its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Donovan committed the above-referenced crimes,” the letter to Salem Town Manager Christopher Dillon and Police Chief Joel Dolan states.
In a statement released Wednesday night by attorney James D. Rosenberg of Shaheen & Gordon, Donovan said he was "heartened" by the decision.
"He cooperated fully with the investigation and is appreciative for the thorough manner in which the state conducted its inquiry," Rosenberg's statement said. "He is exceptionally proud of his service to the town of Salem and his career in law enforcement. He served the citizens of Salem to the best of his ability, prioritizing their safety and security. Most of all, he is grateful for the outpouring of support that he has received from friends, family and Salem residents during what has been a difficult time."
Ward said the investigation into Donovan was “inextricably” intertwined with the investigations of Salem's former deputy chief Robert Morin, Capt. Michael Wagner and Sgt. Michael Verrocchi. Since those criminal cases or investigations are ongoing, Ward said he cannot yet detail all the facts uncovered during the review.
The Attorney General’s Office charged Verrocchi with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, and disobeying an officer for allegedly leading a fellow officer on a high-speed chase while off-duty in 2012. As a result of the office’s investigation into Wagner, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts charged Wagner with tax fraud for allegedly not disclosing tens of thousands of dollars earned reselling firearms.
A criminal investigation into Morin is ongoing, Ward said, but no charges have been brought against him.
Ward promised a report at the conclusion of those cases.
“When the current legal proceedings against Mr. Verrocchi and Mr. Wagner have concluded, and the investigation into Mr. Morin has concluded, the Attorney General’s Office will — to the extent permitted by law — issue its full report on the investigation into the Salem Police Department and the above-referenced individuals, with the associated findings and reasoning behind the determinations made,” the letter said.
On March 7, 2019, the Attorney General’s Office first notified Dillon and then-administrative chief Brian Pattullo — who was overseeing the police department after Donovan retired at the end of 2018 — that Donovan was the subject of a criminal investigation.
News of the investigation came just before a town election that month in which Donovan ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the town’s Board of Selectmen.
The investigation began after a review of an audit report by Kroll Inc. The report outlined a mismanaged internal affairs process, an uneven dispensation of disciplinary actions, a payroll system that was abused by some officers and a culture of insubordination to town hall leadership.
Under state law, someone commits the misdemeanor offense of official oppression if they do something unauthorized which appears be an act of their office, or if they knowingly refrain from performing a duty imposed by law or inherent in the nature of their office with a purpose to harm another or benefit themselves.