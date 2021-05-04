Former Seabrook police chief Lee Bitomske is facing charges after he was allegedly driving drunk and left the scene of an accident in Milton last week.
According to New Hampshire State Police, a trooper arrested the 57-year-old Bitomske on April 26 following an accident on Route 16.
Bitomske, who lives in Ossipee, was charged with driving under the influence and conduct after an accident.
State Police reported that the crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m.
Bitomske allegedly fled the scene and was arrested in Wakefield.
Bitomske joined the Seabrook Police Department in 1980, became chief in 2012, and retired in 2015.
Bitomske did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.