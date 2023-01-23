NEW YORK - The former head of the FBI's counterintelligence division in the New York Field Office has been indicted in two federal jurisdictions on charges related to improper foreign ties, including for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on Russians by trying to get billionaire Oleg Deripaska removed from the sanctions list, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Charles McGonigal, who has been retired from the FBI since September 2018, has been indicted in federal court in Manhattan on money laundering, violating sanctions and other charges in connection to his alleged ties to Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his role at the FBI, McGonigal had been tasked with investigating Deripaska, whose own indictment for sanctions violations was unsealed in September.